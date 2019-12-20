Playtech Claims Two Industry Firsts with the Launch of a New Live Casino

Playtech has claimed two industry firsts with the launch of two new live casino variants; Quantum Blackjack and Live Slots.

Both games are based in a live gaming studio that is hosted by professional dealers. Live Slots is brand-new innovation that boasts a new cross-vertical concept that features a game show vibe. Live Slots creates a collective experience with the game featuring ‘community spins’ where players can join together and play a single game at the same table.

How Live Slots works is; players start off by choosing their overall limit, bet per spin and the number of spins they want to play. The game spins every few seconds and is available for play with the Buffalo Blitz slot title. More titles will be added at a later time said Playtech. Quantum Blackjack was launched after Quantum Roulette. The variant offers players a first ever multiplier-based Blackjack product. According to Playtech there is no other blackjack game in the industry that offers the multiplier feature. Playtech said Quantum Roulette was one of the company’s biggest launches, and now they upped the game a little with the creation of Quantum Blackjack. The gaming giant said they are confident that the two Quantum series will prove to be equally popular and set the tone for future releases.