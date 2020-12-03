$2000 Slot Tournament Begins Sunday at Intertops Poker

December 4, 2020 (Press Release) – Every month, Intertops Poker puts up $2000 in prize money for a week-long slots tournament. This month’s tournament starts Sunday and continues until December 14th.

Everyone that plays the designated tournament games earns tournament points. First prize is $400. This month, the tournament games are Take Santa’s Shop, A Christmas Carol, 4 Seasons and Tiger’s Claw. They are all found under the Betsoft tab in the Casino section of the site.

“Take Santa’s Shop is a brand-new Christmas slot game,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “A Christmas Carol is a not-so-oldie but goodie!”

$2000 SLOTS TOURNAMENT – December 6-14, 2020

Players will automatically earn one tournament point for every spin. 16 top players will earn cash prizes.

Take Santa’s Shop is a holiday version of the popular Take the Bank game and features the same bungling burglars and exploding symbols. When a Holiday Robber symbol appears on the reels, it changes to an Ornament Bomb. Every ten spins, all Ornament Bombs explode and turn into Wilds. Three Santa’s Sleigh symbols trigger 15 free spins, each with 5, 7 or even 10 Wilds. Alternatively, players can simply buy into the Free Spins Feature and control how many Wilds they’ll get on every free spin.

A Christmas Carol brings Dickens’ classic Christmas story to life. The Ghost of Christmas Past and Present can trigger up to 12 free spins where a payline win is guaranteed. When Christmas Future symbols appear, all Ghost symbols become Wild.

With a gorgeous backdrop that shifts with the changes of the seasons, 4 Seasons features cute avatars of the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac that can each turn to gold and multiply wins 10X.

Tiger’s Claw is a 3-4-5-4-3 slot game with 720 ways to win — many more than a standard 5×3 game. When a white Tiger’s Claw grasping a glowing orb appears on all five reels, eight free spins are awarded.

20 FREE BLACKJACK BETS — December 6-13, 2020

Also next week, everyone’s first 20 blackjack bets are free. 20 free $2 bets will be applied as soon as they log on to Blackjack 21 found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section. Players can win up to $250 with their free blackjack bets.

Welcoming players from around the world, Intertops Poker is a popular poker site and also has a Casino section with games from three leading games providers including Betsoft.