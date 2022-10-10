$2M in Weekly Guarantees Exclusively at Bovada Poker

Bovada offers guaranteed prize pools of $2 million every week. Find something to suit your playing style, from Cash Games to Jackpot Sit & Gos to Tournaments

Did you know Bovada Poker offers $2 million in guaranteed prize pools every week? The $2 million in Weekly Guarantees are an ongoing competition that doesn’t disappoint. It doesn’t matter which day of the week it is you will always be able to find a game that will fit your playing style, and bankroll. There are Cash Games and Jackpot Sit & Go action with the exciting daily tournaments and more each day of the week.

The Poker Lobby is the best place to find the most up to date, current and upcoming events. The Poker Lobby can be opened via your web browser, or you can download the free software on your pc or mobile. It provides the daily schedule for all events.

Join in on the Poker fun today and get started playing the $2 Million in Guarantees. Bovada will help boost your beginning poker bankroll when you sign up. All new poker players receive 100% welcome up to $500. Deposit with Bitcoin and Bovada will up the ante a bit with a 150% welcome bonus instead up to $1,500 redeemable three times instead of one.