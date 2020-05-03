Bad Beat Bonus of 100X Big Blind at Ignition Poker

Shake off a Bad Beat and Get a $1,000 Bad Beat Bonus of 100X the big blind at Ignition Poker

Shake off a bad beat with an extra $1,000 in cash when you play Ignition Poker. Did you think for sure you had your hand won with a four of a kind or your aces full of kings? Brush off the dirt and get back in the game with Ignition’s Bad Beat bonus! Pocket up to $1,000 when both pocket cards are being used by both the winning and losing hand.

To be eligible for the bonus there must be three or more players dealt into the hand. Both losing and winning hands must go to showdown with all hands playing independently. You will not be eligible if you instruct others on how to act or what to do with their hands or ask them to reveal their cards. Texas Hold’em cash games must be played, tournaments are excluded from the promotion.

If your bad beat meets the requirements you only have 48 hours to submit your hand and table number to customer service. The Bad Beat bonus is wagering free, meaning no playthrough requirements before winnings can be cashed out. Ignition Poker does accept US players, and welcomes players with a 100% Poker Welcome Bonus up to $1,000. New players who enjoy casino, and not poker games, can claim a welcome bonus worth $2,000.