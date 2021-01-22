Bitcoin Deposits Get Extra Bonus Spins during Free Spins Week at Intertops Poker

January 25, 2021 (Press Release) – To wrap up the first month of the New Year, Intertops Poker is giving players up to 60 free spins on new Betsoft slots – and an extra 15 free spins when players use Bitcoins to deposit.

This week (January 25-31) just a $25 deposit comes with 30 free spins on Quest to the West – 45 free spins if the deposit is in Bitcoins. Players can get 60 free spins on Golden Horns (75 with a Bitcoin deposit) if they deposit $50 or more.

“If you haven’t discovered how easy it is to deposit with Bitcoins yet, now’s the time to find out!” said Intertops Pokers’ casino manager. “Transaction fees are low and processing is quick.”

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS – 15 EXTRA SPINS FOR BITCOIN DEPOSITS

Available January 25-31, 2021 only

30 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 45) on Quest to the West

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: WESTCOIN

60 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 75) on Golden Horns

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: GOLDENBIT

Each code can be used just once. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

In the epic Quest to the West, players follow the path of the Monkey King on a journey to unknown lands in search of the riches of the West. The popular Chinese slot game has Walking Wilds, free re-spins and a chance to instantly win 1000X.

The latest in Betsoft’s Red Dragon line of Asian-themed games, the brand-new Golden Horns features a gilded Ox that triggers incredible payouts. The new game has just three reels and 1 fixed payline. Three Golden Ox symbols trigger the Charge of the Wild Ox which instantly pays out 288X the bet.

Intertops Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network and also has hundreds of games from four games providers in its growing Casino section.