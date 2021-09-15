Bovada’s Monthly Milly Tournament , $1M to Be Won in a Single Event

If you play Bovada Poker, then you already know your monthly poker calendar just got busier!

The Bovada Monthly Milly is the tournament of the month that gives all poker players a shot at $1 million in one single event.

The Monthly Milly takes place one Sunday of every month all year long. You can either buy a seat at the table for $535 or you can secure a seat by qualifying in the Satellite tournaments.

The qualifiers take place every day and start as low as $1.10 to get in the action. Bovada’s poker lobby offers a full schedule of this event and all others. Tournament tickets cannot be used for other tournament events and cannot be exchanged for cash.

Make sure to mark your calendars and grab your seat at the table. Download Bovada Poker today! Get started playing Bovada Poker with 100% up to $500. Bovada offers poker players one of the biggest poker bonuses we have found.

If you want to play the casino use bonus code NEWWELCOME for a generous $3,000 welcome package. This is a three times redeemable bonus that will match the first three deposits 100% up to $1,000.