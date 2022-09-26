Collect a Bad Beat Bonus of 100X at Ignition Poker

Here’s a bonus to help you shake off that bad beat. Did you beat your aces full of kings with a four of a kind? Receive a 100X Bad Beat Bonus,

Ignition will toss a bonus your way to help shake off a bad beat. It dampens the mood when a four of a kind or better beats your aces full of kings, but no more especially when you play Ignition Poker and claim up to a $1,000 Bad Beat Bonus.

In order to be eligible for the Bad Beat Bonus there must be three or more players dealt into the hand. Only Texas Hold’em cash games are allowed, no tournaments. Both of your pocket cards must be used by both the losing and winning hand and all hands must be played independently.

To claim your Bad Beat Bonus, you must contact support within 48 hours to submit your request along with the hand and table number. Once the information is confirmed your bonus will be credited to your account. The bonus is free of wagering which means there’s no wagering restriction you can play which ever game you want.

Play Ignition today to start claiming your Bad Beat Bonus. All new poker players are welcomed to the site with 100% Poker Match up to $1,000, valid with the first deposit only.