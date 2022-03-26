Everygame Poker Get 10 Free Spins on New Primal Wilderness

March 25, 2022 (Press Release) — Betsoft’s brand-new Primal Wilderness slot game is now available in the casino games section at Everygame Poker.

The thrilling new game has a free spins feature with multiplying wilds. From Sunday until Thursday, all active players can take 10 free spins on the new game.

With a roaring grizzly bear and hungry wolves and foxes, the woods can be a dangerously exciting place. But with butterflies, tree frogs and colorful mushrooms also spinning on this game’s five reels, the primordial forest is a place of magical beauty as well.

Primal Wilderness is an all ways pay game, so there are 1024 chances of a winning combination on every spin.

Bear Claw scatter symbols give instant cash payouts and trigger up to 20 free spins. During free spins, Honeybee wilds multiply wins 2X or 3X. Multipliers multiply any other wilds so wins can be multiplied up to 27X. Three or more scatters on a free spin trigger additional free spins.

10 FREE SPINS ON NEW PRIMAL WILDERNESS – March 27-31, 2022

All players that have made at least one deposit can take ten free spins on the new Primal Wilderness. These will be automatically credited when logging on to the game.

Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section. It also hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.