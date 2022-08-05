Everygame Poker Get Free Spins on Four Classics from Betsoft

August 8, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is giving free spins on four popular slots this week, and awarding $50 prizes to Blackjack players.

The featured slots, all found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section, are Book of Helios, Tower of Fortuna, Take Olympus and Dragon and Phoenix.

Book of Helios is a fantasy game where a mystical book multiplies wins and triggers free spins. As free spins begin, Helios charges onto the screen in his chariot and expands one random symbol to fill its entire reel. Expanded symbols multiply wins up to 5X and expanded Wilds can multiply each other, generating epic payouts.

Tower of Fortuna is a three-reel slot with Betsoft’s innovative “climbing mechanics”. After any spin where there is no win, players ascend to the next level in the Roman tower. At each new level, the win multiplier increases — up to 16X at the top of the tower.

In Take Olympus, Greek gods have special powers to grant multipliers, wilds and free spins. The mighty Zeus can expand to fill his reel and grant free spins.

One of the most popular games in Betsoft’s Red Dragon Series of Chinese slots, Dragon & Phoenix features a glamorous royal couple, expanding Wilds that can pay out up to 8000X and a cascading Money Tree that awards instant prizes.

FREE SPINS ON BETSOFT SLOTS

Available August 8-15, 2022 only

30 Free Spins on Book of Helios

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: HELIOS30

60 Free Spins on Tower of Fortuna

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: TOWER60

80 Free Spins on Take Olympus

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: ATHENA80

100 Free Spins on Dragon and Phoenix

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code: DRAGON100

BLACKJACK QUEST

Until Sunday, Blackjack players can win $50 cash prizes by collecting two Natural Blackjacks, one Colored Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack. (Wagering requirement 25X.)

In addition to its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network, Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section.