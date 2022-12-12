Final Kick Off of the Bovada World Cup Tournaments

Get in on the World Cup 2022 action playing Bovada Poker. There’s only 6 days left to Hit the Felt as you watch the World Cup 2022.

Bovada invites all poker players to get in on the action and grab a share of the $2M+GTD plus many other World Cup poker events.

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 17, Bovada is giving you a chance to win $2M+ GTD. In addition to the $222K Specials on Sunday, Bovada is hosting the $122K GTD Mini Event, the $222K GTD Main Event, and more.

Keep an eye on all the action in Qatar as you play your way into the money spots. There will be multiple Tune-Up and Kickoff events to keep everyone busy up until the big event.

Grab a ticket to any of the events and if you don’t get in the money Bovada will load your account with 50 free spins on Golden Buffalo when the tournament ends. This is a $20 value. Only one free spin bonus will be awarded per account.

The free spins will expire after 7 days, has a $20 max cashout and is valued at $0.40 per spin.

Hit the felt today and get started with 100% bonus up to $500. This is a special poker welcome. All casino players can get started using bonus code NEWWELCOME for a generous $3,000 welcome package. Prefer using Bitcoin?

Make your first deposit with Bitcoin and Bovada will up the ante a bit with 150% match up to $1,500 redeemable three times.