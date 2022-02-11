Free Spins Week at Everygame Poker, Nucleus Gaming Slots

February 14, 2022 (Press Release) — To win at slots it helps to have luck on your side. This week Everygame Poker players will also have the help of fairies and leprechauns.

February 14th to 21st, players can get free spins on two magical games: Pixie Magic and Lucky Clovers, both found under the Nucleus Gaming tab in the casino games section of the site. They can win up to $250 with their free spins.

Also this week, blackjack players can win bonus prizes up to $500 for winning blackjack hands.

Pixie Magic is an enchanting game where Silver Pixies can award up to 15 free spins and Crimson Pixies conjure instant wins. The fairies are generous with bonus spins, but players also have an option to simply buy 12 free spins.

Lucky Clovers is an innovative new six-reel slot with four special features on the last reel that award Free Spins, Golden Coin Wilds, a visit from a Mega Leprechaun, or a trip over the rainbow to find the pot of gold. Players can spin the Money Wheel to multiply their winnings.

FREE SPINS WEEK

Available February 14-21, 2022 only

40 Free Spins on Pixie Magic

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: PIXI40

70 Free Spins on Lucky Clovers

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: ELFIN70

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT

February 14-20, Blackjack players that hit Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21 can win bonus prizes up to $500 . They can win Blackjack Jackpot bonuses playing Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair, all found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.

Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section. It also hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.