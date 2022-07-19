Have You Secured Your Seat in Bovada’s Monthly Milly?

Don’t forget to get qualified for Bovada’s Monthly Milly Tournament competition. When you play Bovada Poker you are guaranteed a lot of things with one of those being your poker calender/schedule just got busier and more entertaining.

The Monthly Milly gives all players a chance to win not hundreds, but a $1million prize pool. The Monthly Milly is just one of the guaranteed monthly events. There are Knock-Out competitions, Sit & Go’s, Satellite’s and more.

Where else do you have the chance to scoop up a share of the massive prize pool in one single event? There is no where else, not that we know of! The Monthly Milly takes place on Sunday every month. To get qualified you can either join one of the Satellite competitions that take place all year round with low buy-ins starting at just $10.

Terms and conditions of the tournament event is as follows; you cannot use your tournament tickets with any other tournament event, and they cannot be exchanged for cash.

Get started playing the tables over at Bovada today! Bovada will help get you started by boosting your poker balance by 100% up to $1,000. This promotion is valid with the first deposit only.