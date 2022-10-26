HighStakes Progressive Bonus & The Main Event Poker Series

24 October 2022, Curacao (Press Release): HighStakes.com, the pioneering online gaming platform, has unveiled an industry-first progressive deposit bonus scheme.

The initiative generously rewards players based on how much they add to their account, with greater bonuses applied incrementally for bigger deposits. The scheme is the latest addition to the platform’s clearly defined strategy of outperforming the industry by attracting and retaining players through innovation.

The rewards span all verticals across HighStakes’ comprehensive service. These include free sportsbook bets, tournament tickets for poker, casino cashback and other bonuses such as 27% Rakeback paid weekly.

In addition to the industry leading deposit offer, HighStakes is running a poker series between Oct 27th to Oct 30th with over $165,000 in Guaranteed Prizes.

The Main Event has a $100 Entry and boasts a generous, and likely to overlay $100,000 prize pool. This Series combined with the Progressive Deposit Bonus offers amazing value to poker players. Users can qualify through a series of daily step tournaments without risking a cent.

HighStakes’ Charlie NG said: “Our progressive deposit bonus scheme is a real game-changer that yet again illustrates our leading role at the cutting edge of the iGaming industry.

“Through innovations likes our poker platform and original games, affiliates and partners can be confident HighStakes is a gaming site where average user lifetime value will be significantly longer than sites that only cater to one specific language or vertical.”

HighStakes, which debuted earlier this year, incorporates ground breaking technology, multiple payment methods and a first-class portfolio of content, including bespoke games, titles from leading developers and access to major poker tournaments with bespoke software built on top of proprietary technology from leading poker software solution provider EvenBet Gaming.

The HighStakes Affiliate program is live, offering a self-built, fast, responsible and completely transparent system. Commissions are paid every week, making the program better for short-term cash flow and revenue-sharing opportunities throughout the lifetime of the player.

As the platform has enjoyed consistent growth over the year, the platform offers an excellent opportunity to affiliates who benefit from lifetime revenue share on all users recruited and a unique chance to advertise one of the most sought-after brand names in online gaming to their base of users who likely have accounts at other major operators.