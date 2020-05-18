How Does $100K Guaranteed High Roller Tournament Sound?

If a $100K Guaranteed High Roller Tournament sounds good to you, then Bovada Poker is the place to be! Bovada is hosting a weekly shot at high-stakes poker with a massive $10,0000 up for grabs

There are several chances to qualify; grinder, high roller or direct qualification, the choice is up to you! Choose your path or buy-in and get ready to hit the High Roller table every Sunday at 6pm ET. You can either buy-in directly for $300+$25 or you can win your way into the event for as little as $5+$0.50 by qualifying through different competitions.

The $10K Guaranteed High Roller tournament will offer 4 re-entries total with each one costing just $25, after you pay the main buy-in entry of $300.

Bovada Poker’s software is second to none with tons of extra features found across no other online poker platform. Bovada Poker is a great spin-ff to Bodog Poker, one of the proven leaders in the poker industry since it was established back in 2004. The software offers several variations of tables including Quick Seats, Anonymous Tables, Zone Poker and even a Mobile Poker app. Poker players are welcome with a 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500.