Intertops Poker Players Get 15 Free Blackjack Bets June 9-16

June 9, 2020 (Press Release) – There’s just one thing better than winning at Blackjack: winning real money at Blackjack without paying for the bet. This week (June 9 – 16) at Intertops Poker all players get 15 free blackjack bets. Each free bet is for $2. Players can keep up to $250 won with their free blackjack bets.

“No wonder Blackjack is such a popular casino game,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “It’s easy to play – and easy to win!”

To claim their free blackjack bets, players just go to the table and start playing. Their free bets will be applied as soon as they log on.

Players can place up to five free Blackjack bets at once and take up to five days to play through their bonus (wagering requirement 15X) before withdrawing their winnings.

Although regular Blackjack is the most popular, there are two other Blackjack variants under the Lucktap tab in the Casino section. Double Draw Blackjack has an optional re-draw on 15, 16 or 17. In Perfect Pairs Blackjack, natural pairs pay 5X the bet, same-color pairs pay 10X and when both cards are the same suit the payout is 30X.

And in the poker room…

$2K GTD RESURRECTION TOURNAMENTS ARE BACK

Last winter, in response to requests for more re-entry tournaments, Intertops Poker ran $2K GTD Resurrection tournaments on Sunday afternoons. This weekend, they’re back! Players start with a 5K stack. If they lose those, they’re immediately offered a chance to re-enter. (They can also re-enter in the tournament lobby at any time during the 90 minute late-registration period.) The $2K Final is Sunday at 1:30 pm Eastern. There will be $3 satellites on Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Intertops Poker is a full-featured online casino and poker room that welcomes players from all over the world. Slots and table games are provided by three leading games developers and the poker room is on the busy Horizon Poker Network.