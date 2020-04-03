It’s a Million Dollar Weekend at Bovada Poker with $1 Million Guaranteed!

The Million Dollar Weekend with Bovada Poker is Coming Soon – Join Now for 4 Days, 20 Events and $1 Million Guaranteed

The Million Dollar weekend with Bovada Poker is coming real soon, Friday April 17th to be exact! The Million Dollar Event is locked and loaded with one of the biggest prize pools for a weekend series in the history of online poker. Qualifiers are underway, they got started on April 2nd with the tournament series starting the 17th and running through Monday April 20th.

The main event is guaranteeing a $150,000 prize pool. There are 20 events total that will be offered during the 4-day timeframe. There will even be an Early Bird $5,000 GTD that will cost $75 for the buy-in and $7 to rebuy and a Mini Main $75,000 GTD Event.

Bovada is adding to the already overwhelming excitement! They have added a massive Jackpot Sit and Go that will run from now through the 21st. The prize pool will include a

Prize Pool Multiplier Frequency/ 1,000,000 1st-Place Prize 2nd & 3rd Prizes Total Jackpot 2 615,978 $200.00 – $200.00 4 384,011 $400.00 – $400.00 1,200 10 $100,000.00 $10,000.00 $120,000.00 10,000 1 $833,333.34 $83,333.00 $1,000,000.00

Not a Bovada Poker player yet? What are you waiting for? Sign up today and claim our exclusive 100% up to $500 Poker Welcome.