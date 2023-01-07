Land a Winning Pot and Pocket a Boost at Ignition Poker

Nothing beats landing a pot-winning royal flush, and pocketing a boost too. At Ignition Casino, Texas Hold’em cash games are exactly like that. Your bonus payout will be 50X the big blind up to $200 with no rollovers when you hit this powerhouse hand!

Get rewarded when you land a Royal Flush at Ignition Poker. Think it doesn’t get better than landing a winning pot for getting a Royal Flush? Think again! If you hit the powerhouse hand playing Texas Hold’em cash games at Ignition Poker, you’ll get a bonus payout worth 50x the big blind up to $200.

Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? That’s not the case! Here’s what you need to do to claim your Royal Flush Bonus. You have to play both pocket cards. At least three players have to be dealt into the hand. The only games you can play are Texas Hold’em Cash Games. Showdown isn’t allowed if the hand wins the pot. Your royal flush has to meet all of the terms and conditions within 48 hours to qualify for the bonus. Within 48 hours, bonuses will be processed.

Play Ignition Poker today and start winning. New players at Ignition Poker get a $1,000 poker welcome bonus. First deposits are matched 100% up to $1,000 unless you want to deposit with BitCoin, then it’s 200% up to $2,000.