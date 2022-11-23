Play The Million Dollar Weekend at Ignition Poker

This year’s Million Dollar Weekend will take place from Friday, November 25 to Monday, November 28. With over $2.6 Million in guaranteed prize pools and over 25 events, including Tune-Ups and High Rollers

The big competition will start on Friday November 25th and run through Monday November 28th. You can either play your way to the big showdown or buy in to the Main Event for $270 ($250+$20). The Main Event is scheduled to start at 5:20pm ET and is offering $225,000 in prize pools. There will also be a Mini Main Even that is guaranteeing $125,000.

The buy in for this is $100+$9. The Early Bird Main Event is guaranteeing $15,000 in guaranteed prizes for $75+$7.

Tournament tickets that have been won playing satellites cannot be used in any other tournaments or exchanged for cash. The poker lobby will display the full schedule of the qualifiers, tune-ups and the big event.

Get your seat bought today! Ignition will help get you started by awarding all new players 100% up to $1,000. This promotion is valid for new players only. Deposit with Bitcoin and receive a 200% match instead of the regular 100%, up to $2,000.