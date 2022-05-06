Shoot for Seat at Either EPC Velden or Vegas Milli Maker

May 6, 2022 (Press Release) — This month, Everygame Poker players can win their way to live poker tournaments in Austria or Las Vegas. Live Event Frenzy satellite tournaments, held several times a day, will culminate May 15th.

Winners can choose which of two Final events to play in. One will send the champion to Velden, Austria to play in the European Poker Championship where the prize pool last year was €700,000 (about $770K). The winner of the other is going to Las Vegas for the $1,000,000 Vegas Milli Maker tournament.

“I’ve been to some great poker destinations with the Everygame team — just back from another trip to the Caribbean,” said Tim O’Keefe, one of the casino’s sponsored players and Twitch streamers. “Looking forward to either Velden or Vegas this summer — living the dream!”

Players can buy-in to play in either of the Finals, or win their way to those events in daily satellites. Winners of Step 1 tournaments win tickets to any Step 2 tournament. Step 2 winners get tickets to their choice of Final events.

The winner of the EPC satellites Final will win a $5,200 prize package that includes the €2,700 (about $2,900) buy-in for the EPC Main Event in Velden, Austria in July. The winner of the Vegas Millie Maker satellites Final gets a $4,500 prize package that includes $1,500 buy-in for the $1,000,000 GTD Vegas Milli Maker in Las Vegas in June. Both prize packages include deluxe accommodation, meals and invitations to exclusive player parties.

SCHEDULE: ‘LIVE EVENT FRENZY’ TOURNAMENTS

Step 1

1 Step 2 ticket awarded

May 4-14, 5X daily

Buy-in: $1+$0.10

Step 2

1 ticket for choice of Final awarded

May 4-14, 4X daily

Buy-in: $15+$1.50

Winners of Step 2 tournaments can choose to play in the Final for the Vegas Millionaire tournament or the Final European Poker Championship satellite, both to be played May 15th.

EPC Velden Final

$5,200 prize package awarded

Sunday, May 15th, 2 pm Eastern

Buy-in: $150+$14

Vegas Milli Maker Final

$4,500 prize package awarded

Sunday, May 15th, 5 pm Eastern

Buy-in: $150+$14

10,000 starting chips, 12-minute blinds, re-entry available for first 15 levels.

Everygame Poker is the main poker room on the busy Horizon Poker Network. It also has a growing casino games section with slots and table games from four leading games providers.