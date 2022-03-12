St Patrick, Get 75 Free Spins on Lucky Clovers, No Deposit

March 14, 2022 (Press Release) — The Nucleus Games collection in the casino games section at Everygame Poker has two Irish-themed slots for anyone feeling the luck o’ the Irish this month. Players that claim three free spins deposit bonuses on games including The Golden Inn, set in a quaint Irish pub, can then take 75 free spins on Lucky Clovers.

Lucky Clovers is an innovative new six-reel slot with four special features on the last reel, granting Free Spins, Golden Coin Wilds, a visit from a Mega Leprechaun, or a trip over the rainbow to find the pot of gold. Players can spin the Money wheel to multiply their winnings.

The Golden Inn is a happy Irish pub where rainbows lead to pots of gold. Golden Horseshoes win free spins and Wild Shamrocks multiply wins up to 3X.

In the brand-new Wins Ahoy, pirates steal adjacent symbols and add them to their collection of stolen booty and the Admiral returns them for payouts equivalent to three of a kind. Skull and Crossbones scatters trigger up to 1000 free spins.

The decadent Reels of Treasure features Rolling Wins — every win awards another spin. Stacked Scatters pay massive wins and the Megastar symbol triggers a bonus game with four jackpots.

ST. PATRICK’S SPECIALS

Available March 14-21, 2022 only

30 Free Spins on Reels of Treasure

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: CLOVER1

45 Free Spins on Wins Ahoy

Min. deposit $35

Coupon code: CLOVER2

50 Free Spins on The Golden Inn

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: CLOVER3

75 Free Spins on Lucky Clovers

No deposit required – claim first three bonuses to qualify

Coupon code: FREE

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT

March 14-20, Blackjack players that hit Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21 can win bonus prizes up to $500 . They can win Blackjack Jackpot bonuses playing Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair, all found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.

Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section. It also hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.