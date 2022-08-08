Win a Seat to Festival in Bratislava from Everygame Poker

August 5, 2022 (Press Release) – Online satellites for the €500K GTD Main Event at the Festival in Bratislava start Monday at Everygame Poker.

Winners of daily satellites August 8th to 21st will win tickets to the Final on Sunday, August 21st. The champion of the Final will receive a $2600 prize package that includes poker and blackjack tournament buy-ins, travel expenses and luxury accommodation.

The Festival in Bratislava will be held October 10-16 in the Slovakian capital. In addition to the Main Event, there will be a wide variety of other poker tournaments, including deep stack side events, pot limit Omaha, 8-game, progressive knockout and, of course, 24/7 cash games. There will also be a roulette tournament, a blackjack tournament and a sports betting competition.

This festival also offers daily activities outside of the casino including player parties, underground nightlife tours, wine tastings and a Danube tour.

The $2600 prize package covers the €550 buy-in to the Main Event, buy-in to the blackjack tournament, seven nights at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, hospitality packages and $500 toward travel expenses.

“There’s a lot of money to be won, so you’ll want to be at the top of your game,” said Everygame’s poker manager. “But Bratislava is a fun city to explore, and this event is designed for casual poker players. So have a good time with friends, make new friends and enjoy the perfect poker holiday!”

SCHEDULE: FESTIVAL IN BRATISLAVA SATELLITE TOURNAMENTS

R&A TOURNAMENTS

August 8 – 20, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm Eastern (6:30 pm & 8:30 pm CEST)

Each game awards one ticket to the Final

Buy-in: $8+$0.80

LAST CHANCE

August 21, 10:30 am Eastern (4:30 pm CEST)

2 tickets to the Final awarded

Buy-in: $10 + $1

Re-buys: $8 = 3000 chips. Add-ons: $8 = 5000 chips. Late registration 60 mins.

FINAL

August 21, 1:00 pm Eastern (7 pm CEST)

1 $2600 prize package awarded

Buy-in: $150 + $14

10,000 starting chips, 8-minute blinds, re-entry available for first 23 levels.

Late registration: 184 minutes.

Everygame Poker is the busiest poker room on the Horizon Poker Network. It also has a growing casino games section with slots and table games from four leading games providers.