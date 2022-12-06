Win Millions of Prizes in Ignition Casinos Festival of Felts

The Festival of Felts is under way over at Ignition Poker. The holidays are here, but more importantly the Festival of Felt is underway over at Ignition.

There are millions of dollars to be won in guaranteed prize pools across 61 events throughout December and January so buckle up because the next couple of months are going to be epic!

The 12 Days of Turbos will be 12 straight days of non-stop, fast-paced action where the blinds and Turbo games will go up quicker than ever. The will be qualifying events as well as Tune-Up events that lead up to one of the Main Events on Sunday December 11th. This event is guaranteeing a prize pool worth $121,212. The Holiday Series kicks off on December 11th so you don’t want to miss out!

The Main event will be held on Sunday January 8th. The event will payout a huge $150,000 in a guaranteed prize pool. This makes the Holiday Series worth an incredible $5,000,000, guaranteed!

