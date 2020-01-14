Poland Bookmakers Generate a Combined Turnover of 1.76 Billion in 2019

Regulated bookmakers in the country seen a 28.8% year-on-year increase. According to figures published by legal association, Graj Legalnie, regulated bookmakers generated less than what the unlicensed market did.

More than PLN800m was taken from the state for gambling taxes. Graj Legalnie said of the increased activity from unlicensed operators more than 60% of the grey market is of the Poland region. If all unlicensed operators were able to be taxed, an additional PLN1.1 billion would have been collected by the state for taxes. Just for November, three foreign, and unlicensed operators, were visited more than 2 million times even though their websites are listed as a blocked register by the Polish Ministry of Finance. More than 1300 websites are still to be added to the blocked register.

Graj Legalnie is calling for all telecommunications services to comply with blocking ISP’s to ensure the enforcement for unlicensed gambling activities in the market. They said if there are changes to the gambling tax structure which is currently being paid by operators at a 12% exchange with its turnover, the state will not only generate additional tax fees, but will help minimize the unlicensed activities.