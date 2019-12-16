Portuguese Gambling Regulator Publishes Financial Report

Portuguese Gambling Regulator Reveals Record Online Revenues for the Seventh Quarter in a Row

The Serviço Regulação e Inspeção de Jogos do Turismo de Portugal (SRIJ), the Portuguese gambling regulator published their latest financial report revealing new record online revenues have been set for the seventh quarter in a row thanks to sports betting and casino growth in the market. The report included details of each gambling sector in the industry with a total of €54.1 million earned for year-on-year totals. This figure is up from €48.3m that was reported in the second quarter. €23.6 million was earned from online gambling tax for Q3, this is up by €6.4 million compared to Q3 2018.

Casino revenues also seen improvements for quarter-on-quarter results going from €25.3 million to €28.2 million. Online sports betting earned €25.9 million in revenues which expresses a significant increase compared to Q2. The total spent at casinos was also up from €699.8 million that was spent between April and June. A significant quarter-on-quarter increase was earned for newly registered online players. New registrations broke a record of 149,000. More than 354,100 players placed online wagers during Q3, which closes out the year-on-year figures expressing a sharp quarterly rise.