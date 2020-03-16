Premier Gaming and Red Tiger Partner for the Prosperous Future

Many operators are available in the global market. The competition is increasing time by time and so is the number of partnerships and the operators, in order to maintain the leading positions on a global scale. It has been announced that the Red Tiger has stepped into the partnership with Premier Gaming.

The news was announced recently and it was widespread the moment when Premier Gaming confirmed the partnership. The Red Tiger is overall extending the partnerships and makes big steps in the global market. So far it has been extremely successful as the position of the company has been strengthened for the past period of time.

The active deal

The deal has been signed and the partnership approved. Some of the terms and conditions have been outlined within the deal, which will soon be implemented from both sides. According to the deal the casino software provider Red Tiger’s latest and the best-rated titles should soon be available on the operator’s Malta and Sweden licensed casinos. The integration of the titles should lead to enhancing the number of active users within the new real money online casino options in the industry.

The casinos which will be the first ones to adopt the deal and the latest inventions of the software developer are the Pronto Casino and the Premier Live Casino. All of the perks and benefits of the provider will be available in the online casinos within the next week. This should be an extremely fruitful deal and many players should be attracted by the brand new opportunities.

Several comments have been made regarding the news. The CEO of Premier Gaming, Marvin Abela has commented on the partnership and thus he told that the software provider and the leading titles should be a great addition for the platform and this should attract more people. He also outlined the importance of having great partners. Mr. Abela told that it is essential that the developer proves that the addition is very lucrative and expressed his hope that the popularity will jump up soon as well.

Abela said that they are extremely proud of their service. They are very proud of the entertainment type and quality they provide, thus he added that Red Tiger will be a great addition to the world-class experience.

Within the deal, the costumers will be able to know what is called a pay-per-play facility. This makes gameplay even easier. The Pay N Play system does not consider account verification, as it does not require an account at all. You can access your favorite games by simply making online banking transactions. There is no necessity on providing any additional information regarding personal details.

Making a deposit with Premier Gaming became easier than ever. There is no more need in having an account as you can simply make online transactions and then enjoy the gameplay. Despite the fact that this might come out as the most successful example, similar deals have already been signed between Red Tiger and SoftSwiss. The gaming firm integrated the entire portfolio including the brand new games to its platform. This means that the gaming firm is not the owner of hundreds of leading and the best quality titles. The portfolio and the general catalog of all games and offers are available for the brans such as N1casino, Spina, and PlayAmo. All of them occupy the leading positions in the gambling industry and thus offer the highest quality content to the costumers.

The representatives of Red Tiger also made comments regarding the expansion of their brand and partnership in general. Chir Looney, who is the commercial director of the company mentioned that the expansion and global outlook is the key core for the commercial strategy and movement.

He also laid high hopes on the partnership and the success of the deal. Looney made it clear that the company is very pleased with the partnership with Premier Gaming. They are extremely happy about the partnership due to the fact that the Premier Gaming is a well-established operator with very strong positions in several countries including Germany, Finland, and Sweden.

The partnership news has spread this week and the costumers and both companies seem to be extremely hyped about the news already. This is something that many players have been waiting for, though in the short or long term the partnership will be hard to overcome and compete with.