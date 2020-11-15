Premier Gaming Ltd Announces ‘Slothino’, First Eco-Friendly Casino Brand

Unique, new casino brand takes a ‘slow’ approach to gaming, with the environment in mind

MALTA: It’s a big day for all the team members at Premier Gaming Ltd. as they officially launch their newest brand, Slothino.com, online platform today. As many within the e-gaming space would be aware of the concept of ‘fast play.’The online gaming has encouraged the fast flow of games where players get to the results soon. Especially, when it comes to the casinos in which multiple players from all around the world involve and enjoy themselves. The concept has been greeted with happiness by Pay’n Play online casinos. Since its beginning, the concept has been becoming more popular with the casino enthusiasts as the online gaming comes with many benefits. Slothino, however, has taken on a very unique approach that is completely opposite to what has been trending these days.

Gameplay at a relaxed pace is what Slothino offers to its players that encourages players to take their time and enjoy the online gaming ride. Players can pause, stop or begin the gaming whenever they want to. Both the brand name and their adorable sloth mascot certainly have started to make sense, don’t they? Once you get to know this brand, you’ll pick up naturally on the subtle underlying messages regarding the environment, the sloth species and how they are taking a ‘sloth-paced’ approach to online gambling. This means that you’ll get to know the pace, style and a lot more on trying out games from the Slothino platform only.

On the exciting brand launch, CEO of Premier Gaming Ltd, Marvin Abela said, “Every brand online today promotes fast-paced play, which is fairly enough, attractive to many. Slothino aims at a more personal approach, respecting the player journey and using online gaming purely for what it’s meant for: Entertainment. We also want to bring awareness to the environment in terms of the rainforest and its inhabitants, which we accomplish through subtle brand messaging.”

The online Slothino platform is soon going to get live. On using this platform, you’ll be able to move at your own pace while enjoying the gaming ride at the same time. Online casino gamblers can take advantage of time and place bet whenever they find it right to do. Regardless of where you are, you can get yourself close to the winnings and jackpots. You can access Slothino form the laptop as well as smartphones. Get ready and beat the dealer with the best bet of yours on Slothino. On signing up on the site, you make yourself open to all the bonuses and promotions available.

Slothino opens its virtual doors on XX of October, 2020 to players, affiliates and press inquiries and the beneficial offerings to the players by the company include the following:

A lucrative Welcome Bonus to new players of the accepted listed countries, totaling €850 + 150 Free Spins (with a deposit of €450+), essentially doubling the first and third player deposits.

Affiliates can get on board immediately and start thriving alongside the brand as they offer 20% base Revenue Share partnership. (contact: [email protected] )

) Media outlets are encouraged to download the Media Kit for graphics, logos, company background, direct contact information and any other relevant materials of interest. (contact [email protected] )

About Premier Gaming Ltd.: Premier Gaming Ltd. is a long-established (founded 1st Sep 2017) online casino operator based in Malta which holds MGA licensing. Their mission within the e-gaming space is to host a first class and trustworthy online gaming experience, namely slots and live casino, with popular brands Pronto Casino/Pronto Live and Premier Live Casino. Premier Gaming Ltd. offers services of decent quality in gaming, entertainment and hospitality. The main motive of their work is to address the important and serious economic and social needs of the clients. The company takes care of their clients by planning and providing facilities on operational stages.

Slothino has come up with a distinctive idea that other online casinos haven’t thought of attempting it in the real scenario among real people. Those who want to try this new venture can visit the Slothino site and try it for themselves to find out if it’s an amazing idea or not.