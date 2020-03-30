Preview the Latest Release at Riverbelle Casino – Treasure Skyland

River Belle Casino Reveals New Upcoming Slot from Microgaming and Microgaming and Just For The Win Studios – Treasure Skyland

River Belle Casino is excited to be adding brand-new Microgaming titles in the coming months. Through their daily blog Riverbelle keeps players informed of upcoming news and updates. This includes the release of new game releases. Their latest blog entry talks about Microgaming’s Treasure Skyland slot.

Treasure Skyland is already a bit with with slot players. The gold-gathering pirate themed game promises tons of entertainment across the 5-reels, 20 paylines with a visual adventure with three monkeys’ looking for the hidden treasure with every spin of the reels. There are tons of bonuses including wilds, multipliers, win extenders and more. River Belle announced that the new slot is available across its desktop platform as well as mobile.

Play Treasure Skyland today at River Belle Casino! When you become a new player at River Belle Casino you will receive a nice welcome bonus package valued at $800 match bonus on your first three deposits. The first deposit will be matched 100% up to $200, the second 100% up to $300 and the third 100% up to $300.