Problem Gambler Sues Canadian Casino for Losses

Caesars Windsor Casino in Ontario, Canada is being sued by a problem gambling for his losses.

The case is an unfortunate one with the Plaintiff, Tarwinder Shokar attempting to commit suicide over five years ago because of the despair he had from gambling his life savings away. Shokar’s gambling problems didn’t stop there! He received a couple insurance payouts that were a substantial amount of money, and gambled it away too, in just two visits to Caesars Windsor Casino.

Shokar’s lawsuits claims that the casino should have identified him as a problem gambler and prohibited him from participating in gambling activities at the casino resort. Attorneys representing Shokar claims he lost roughly $261,000. The lawsuit details that the casino didn’t try to help Shokar, instead they encouraged him to gamble more, and more. Shokar is asking for restitution in the amount of $261,000, the amount he lost, plus punitive damages in the amount of $382,000.

Caesars Windsor is owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment. The casino opened back in 1998 and is one of four in the area. The case gets more complicated as it continues. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is also included in the lawsuit.