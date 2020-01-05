PSOE and Unidos Podemos Reveals Complete Programme for 2020

New gambling restrictions are set in the Spanish market after Spain’s coalition government confirms new plans for the new year.

PSOE and Unidos Podemos, the coalition government of parties, have revealed its complete program for the 2020 year. Included in the program are ‘urgent regulation of gambling to prevent and curb gambling’.

The new restrictions include six specific actions that will target the advertisement of gambling and online gambling at a state level that was similar to tobacco products back in 2005. Measures will be introduced by the government to reinforce self-awareness with player’s and to encourage “healthy consumption practices and to prevent, anticipate or identify the generation of problematic game patterns”.

The restrictions also detail the partnership with several different regions with the prevention of gambling venues opening before 10pm. All gambling venues will also be required to display the dangers of gambling at their entrances to the facility. Government officials said operators are required to help with reducing problem gambling. They will promote the involvement and it’s up to the operators to implement the necessary information that’s out there to help with the reduction of problem gambling across the market.