Receive an Extra Boost with Leo Vegas’ 65% Accumulator Profit Boosts

Leo Vegas’ Accumulator Profit Boosts, Enjoy your favourite sports with up to 65% Extra Winnings

LeoVegas Casino is the king of all mobile casinos and for good reason! It doesn’t matter if you join LeoVegas for their awesome mobile casino, sports games, or whatever else casino style games they offer, they offer a variety of promotions and bonuses for all types of game play including your favorite sports. Accumulator Profit Boosts is where it’s at with boosting winnings up to 65% when you place an accumulator.

To receive the extra boosts, you must claim the offer under the ‘my offers’ tab. A total of five profit boosts per week is permitted and allowed on pre-match; ice hockey, football, American football, basketball, volleyball and handball. How do you qualify for the boosts?

Just place a bet on your favorite sport and make sure it’s a qualifying bet up to $30. All bets need to be placed on odds of 1.3 or higher to be eligible. Every week LeoVegas Casino will boost your profit winnings when you place a wager with three or more selections on any of the allowed sports.

Weekly Accumulator Profit Boosts:

Trebles: 10% Profit Boost

4 Folds: 20% Profit Boost

5 Folds: 35% Profit Boost

6 Folds: 50% Profit Boost

7+ Folds: 65% Profit Boost

What are you waiting for? Join LeoVegas Casino today and take advantage of not only the Accumulator Boosts, but a 100% first time deposit bonus plus 30 free bonus spins on the Book of Dead slot.