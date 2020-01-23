Red Tiger Revamps Popular Slot with Launch of Piggy Riches™ Megaways™

Casino game and software provider Red Tiger Revamps Industry’s Most Popular Slot with the New Release of Piggy Riches™ Megaways™

Piggy Riches™ Megaways™ started out as a widespread success across the NetEnt platform but has been revamped and enhanced with Smart Spins and Daily Jackpots, two of Red Tiger’s popular features. The launch of the game makes for Red Tiger’s portfolio grow to more than 100 titles with the partnership of NetEnt. The Megaways feature or functionality is licensed by Big Time Gaming. The feature brings tons of excitement to games with it offering different variations of ways to win with every spin.

Piggy Riches™ Megaways™ is a 5×15 video slot that is offered across all playing platforms; mobile, tablet and desktop. The new game offers tons of bonus extras with wilds, free spins, scatter wins and a chance to win up to 10,000x your bet.

Red Tiger is delighted to be able to offer a very popular title as well as a hugely popular marketing tool such as the Megaways™ mechanics. The team behind the scenes have been working closely with Big Time Gaming and NetEnt to be able to deliver some of the best games possible.