Review for SkyCity Online Casino

SkyCity Online Casino is a platform that was established in 2019 and it is a subdivision of the land-based SkyCity Casino located in Auckland, New Zealand.

Overview

The online casino allows New Zealand based players to participate in it and it is inaccessible to players from various other regions, for example South Africa. It is rumoured that a Canadian version of the online platform is about to be launched soon-this will result in Canadian players benefiting in multiple ways such as accessibility, specialised service, and no exchange rate fees, amongst many others. SkyCity Online Casino boasts over 1000 games which means players are spoilt for choice and can pick based on interests, strategies and past experiences, be it in relation to land-based casinos or various other online counterparts.

The Platform

The minimum deposit required is NZ$10, which will then be matched with a 100% match up bonus, giving the player a start-up of NZ$20 a deposit of NZ$20 will give the player a start-up of NZ$40 and so on a so forth. https://www.minimumdepositcasinos.org/casino-reviews/skycity-online-casino/ gives SkyCity Online Casino a rating of 91% which is reasonable given the fact that the platform is relatively new and has room for improvement. The aesthetics are easy on the eye due to the use of non-varying colours to the land-based casino. The interface is also user friendly and has been structured even for the layman.

Bonuses & Promotions

As aforementioned the deposit will be matched by 100% but the limit being up to only NZ$100, the deposit match bonus will require a 35x wager and should be done within 30 days in order for withdrawal to be eligible. The player will also receive 70 free spins which will comprise of 10 free spins a day, for 7 days. An added bonus is that the free spins require no wager minimum, however, they will only be available for selected games. https://www.minimumdepositcasinos.org/casino-reviews/skycity-online-casino/ mentions the fact that the online platform will not be linked with the land-based casino in Auckland which means the promotions will not be linked either.

VIP & Loyalty

As aforementioned the online platform is relatively new, therefore VIP and Loyalty programmes have not been established yet, but players can brace themselves for a possibility of lucrative programmes in the future.

Overview of Payments

SkyCity offers a variety of safe and secure payment deposit and withdrawal options which will cater to the needs of various individuals as long as the deposit currency is in NZ$ and the player is within New Zealand. This will give players an edge in the market without having to worry about hidden costs.

Deposit Methods

Here is a list of the various deposit methods: 1. Visa/MasterCard, 2. Maestro, 3. Skrill, 4. Neteller, 5. PaysafeCard, 6. Interac, 7. Ecopayz, 8. Sofort, 9. Cubits, 10. Wirecard, 11. Zimpler, 12. Trustly and 13. iDebit.

The deposit time have not been disclosed but, like various other online platforms, deposits are usually instant with most methods but may differ slightly in execution time depending on the security features of each method.

Withdrawal Methods

Here is a list of the various withdrawal methods: 1. Visa/MasterCard, 2. Maestro, 3. Skrill, 4. Neteller, 5. Sofort, 6. Cubits, 7. Trustly and 8. Zimpler

The times for withdrawals vary and are as follows: 1. EWallets: 0-1 hour, 2. Credit/Debit Orders: 0-24 hours, and 3. Bank Transfers: 1-3 days

Additional Information

The platform offers a variety of games from the like of pokies, table games and live dealer games. Due to its recent establishment and the fact that it is currently accessed by New Zealand players only it does have a mobile app option. SkyCity is licensed in Malta with an agreement between a Maltese subsidiary (SKYCITY Malta Ltd) of SkyCity.

Conclusion

SkyCity boasts a competitive edge in the online casino market due various factors that include the fact they are licensed/regulated, the welcome bonus is reasonable and can give some of the competitors a run for their money, it has multiple deposit and withdrawal method options making it user friendly and has the ability to give consumers more incentives in the future given their larger room for improvement.