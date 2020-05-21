Rival’s New Wrath of Medusa, Now at Slots Capital

May 21, 2020 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino has just unveiled Rival Gaming’s new Wrath of Medusa, an immersive historical adventure with expanding wilds and epic bonus features.

Everyone can take 10 free spins on the game May 21st – 24th at Slots Capital. Anyone that makes a deposit between now and June 21st will get 100 more free spins!

Rival’s first immersive “Alive” game, Wrath of Medusa transports players through different environments, from a crumbling stone temple to Medusa’s lair.

Many fearless but foolish adventurers have tried to seize Medusa’s treasure, but only the brave and clever Perseus has a chance. Perseus is the scatter symbol and when he appears during the Wrath bonus round, he can trigger a Pick’em game that awards free spins.

“Perseus is such a hunk!” exclaimed Slots Capital’s blogger, Slots Lotty. “He can break into my lair and take my treasure any time!”

WRATH OF MEDUSA — INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

10 FREE SPINS

Coupon code: MEDUSA10FREESPINS

Max. cash-out $100; 60X rollover.

Available May 21-24 only.

These deposit bonuses are available until June 21st:

100 SPINS

With deposits of $25 – $500.

Coupon code: PERSEUS100

No max. cash-out; 60X rollover.

300% DEPOSIT BONUS

Deposits of $35 – $500 TRIPLED

Bonus code: PEGASUS300

45X rollover

No max cashout.

Slots Capital Casino has a huge choice of slots and table games from Rival Gaming in its download, instant play and mobile casino games collections. New players are welcomed with a $100 bonus on their first deposit.