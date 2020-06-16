Roulette and the Innovations Which Have Reinvented the Wheel

Source: Pixabay

Ask anyone about the first image that comes into their head when you say the word ‘casino’ and the chances are they will mention a roulette wheel.

The device and the game it is associated with are absolute classics of the casino world and perfectly encapsulate the excitement and glamour of the traditional experience. Roulette itself has been on a huge fascinating journey through the years, with its story thought to begin all of the way back in the 17th century.

A long history

As the Crescent School of Gaming and Bartending outlines, the roulette wheel’s origins are believed to go back to the 1650s when Blaise Pascal set about trying to create a perpetual motion machine. During the process, he inadvertently created the first roulette wheel and the design is thought to have remained the same for decades afterward.

The site adds how a zero was then introduced to the wheel in the mid-1800s, with this apparently first emerging in Monaco as a way to give the house a larger edge. The game is believed to have found an audience in the US around the same time, with that country then adding the double-zero – and arguably creating the first variation of the classic game.

In the years since, roulette has proven hugely popular in land-based establishments all over the world. However, technological advances in recent decades have gone on to open up a whole new world of possibilities for the traditional pastime.

New ways to play

It is generally accepted that the first online casinos emerged in the mid-1990s and roulette has become established as a major game in that world. However, rather than involving the actual spinning of a wheel, online graphic-based versions make use of software such as random number generators in order to ensure fair outcomes.

Source: Pixabay

Over time, the emergence of mobile technology went on to have a further impact on the game. Handheld devices play a key role in our lives these days, with RescueTime last year estimating that we spend on average more than three hours a day on smartphones. With that in mind, it makes total sense that mobile-friendly casino games including roulette should emerge. Streaming is another massive innovation that has impacted the activity too, with live casino options giving people the chance to experience online roulette games that are hosted by a presenter via a video link.

Such advances have meant that the number of variations of roulette that casino sites are able to offer has grown massively in recent years. For example, the options for online roulette at Betfair include classic versions of the game as well as new takes such as Live Age of the Gods Roulette and even a graphics-based variation themed around the Man of Steel himself, Superman.

An amazing journey

All in all, it is remarkable to reflect on the amazing journey that the simple, classic game of roulette has been on across the centuries. It has become a mainstay in land-based establishments but has truly flourished in the online world thanks to a range of technological innovations. With that in mind, it will be fascinating to see how the game reinvents itself once again in the months and years ahead.