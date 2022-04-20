Safe online gambling: 10 tips

Playing safely in an online casino means, among other things, choosing the right casino from the many available on the Internet. Among the safe casinos is the casino777.ch, for example. All those who play for the first time in a casino are not infrequently overwhelmed by the gigantic offer. This concerns both the number of games and the different options for betting that are available there. In addition to these factors, however, there are a few things to consider in order to be able to play online really safely. Then all you really need is a bit of luck and you can take home a nice profit. In the following, we present our 10 tips that should be considered when gambling safely online.

Tip 1: Choosing a reputable casino

Since there are a lot of online casinos on the Internet, the most important requirement is that you really choose the right casino. The most important thing here is to pay close attention to the license that the casino has. In any case, it must be a license from an EU country. The software partnerships of the casino also play an equally important role. The game selection of the selected online casino should also be sufficiently large in any case. Ultimately, it is also about the fact that really everyone gets offered the right game offer for himself.

Tip 2: What does the house edge mean?

In any case, you should know what exactly the house edge means. This is also often referred to as bank advantage, bank lead or expected value. On the whole, it is not a complicated topic, but you should still know what it is. Simply explained, it is the casino’s mathematical advantage in all games.

Tip 3: What kind of casino games are offered

Even the players who are visiting a casino for the very first time in their lives and have no experience at all, will nevertheless probably know which games are particularly popular. These are probably already known simply by hearsay. In online casinos, different games are offered. These include, on the one hand, the many different slots. Then come the popular and sought-after table games, which include card games like blackjack, baccarat and pai gow poker and sometimes dice games like craps, as well as roulette. Video poker is also particularly popular, as are other special games such as keno, scratch cards, lottery games and bingo.

Tip 4: Top priority: Limit losses

There is one particularly important and truly golden rule behind every type of gambling and it should be strictly adhered to. Basically, you should set a maximum amount, and that before the game begins. This amount should be only as much as you are willing and able to lose money. You are not allowed to bet more than this amount, which you have set before the game starts. However, another important basic rule is that you only ever play for as much money as you can actually afford. Its absolute taboo in connection with gambling is to borrow money. If you take these tips to heart, you are really playing safe.

Tip 5: Always familiarize yourself with the rules first

While most of the rules for casino games are usually very easy to understand, there are also a few games that come with significantly more complicated game rules. However, it really doesn’t matter whether it is a simple game or a slightly more complicated one, it is always inevitable to familiarize yourself with the rules. Indeed, it is not easy to win a casino game, but it is even more difficult if you do not understand the rules properly.

Tip 6: Learn the strategies

Although most casino games are mainly based on luck, there are also some casino games where you should include a strategy. Reason enough to learn the best strategies. This is how the house edge can be minimized from time to time. As a rule, casino strategies are easy to learn. Here it is a matter of remembering certain decisions that were made in certain situations. This is a simple learning process.

Tip 7: Losing should always be in focus

No one who takes a gamble has written on their agenda that they will logically lose. However, you may of course hope that luck will be with you and you may realize a win, but it is still highly recommended to approach gambling with the basic attitude of losing. It is by far the more likely outcome to lose, so it is much better to be mentally prepared for such a defeat from the very beginning. However, should you still realize a win, this attitude will also have an additional positive effect on your winnings. The joy will really be twice as big here.

Tip 8: Using bonuses and freespins

A recommendation that you really should never disregard are casino bonuses or freespins that are already offered in advance. This offers you an ingenious opportunity to first take a look around the casino at your leisure and try out the games that interest you, without any risk whatsoever.

Tip 9: When it is most beautiful, and you are in the plus, you should stop

Especially when you have a real winning streak, you should still not push your luck. This luck can turn at any time. Due to the house edge , the probability is very high. Often there is a risk that if a lucky streak suddenly ends, you will then re-deploy what you have won. While you can never predict when the optimal time to quit is, you should quit the game while you still have the advantage.

Tip 10: Don’t chase losses

Just as described before, this is again a golden rule. If things don’t go so well, you should never still, in order to recoup the lost money, increase the stakes. This behavior usually entails even significantly greater losses.