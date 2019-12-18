Santa Rewards Players with Free Spins at Slots Capital Casino

December 20, 2019 (Press Release) – Until Christmas Day, Slots Capital Casino players are helping Santa with his presents and picking up some gifts for themselves: up to $1500 in bonus cash and free spins on Misfit Toyland, the popular Christmas slot game from Rival Gaming. Then on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, the casino has more free spins to all active players.

“It seems that Santa was sipping a little too much eggnog,” laughed Slots Capital Casino manager Stephen Vaughn. “His sleigh full of Christmas presents has spilled on a snowy slope and he needs our players’ help to gather them up!”

As players pick a present out of the snow, their instant prize is revealed: an up to 300% deposit bonus. One gift awards 30 free spins on the Misfit Toyland slot, no deposit required. Players can pick up presents at Slots Capital Casino, December 22 – 31, 2019.

Misfit Toyland has a broken Jack-In-The-Box (an expanding Wild), a ragged Doll, a Cowboy riding a pig, a Nutcracker with a nut allergy and a square Bubble-blowing Wand on its reels. When three or more Santa symbols appear, players pick a toy to choose their bonus feature. Choosing the Broken Truck gets free spins with a Sticky Wild. Pick the Jack-in-the-Box and there are Expanding Wilds during free spins.

On Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, all players that have made a deposit in December can take free spins (and win up to $180) on the Jack Frost and Lucky Labyrinth slots, no further deposit required.

CHRISTMAS DAY FREE SPINS

Available December 25th only.

50 Free Spins on the Jack Frost — No Deposit Required

Bonus code: XMAS50FREE

The Jack Frost slot is a winter wonderland of frosty fun. Three or more Jack Frost icons trigger the Ice Block Bonus Round that awards instant prizes — coins or free spins.

NEW YEAR’S BONUS

Available December 31st only.

30 Free Spins on Lucky Labyrinth – No Deposit Required

Bonus code: NY19

Lucky Labyrinth is a magical slot with no dead ends. With multipliers and other special game features, every spin can lead to massive wins.

All players that have made at least one deposit this month are eligible for Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve free spins. Players can win up to $180 on their free spins. (60X rollover)

Slots Capital Casino offers a huge selection of slots and table games in its download, instant play and mobile casino games collections.