Sazka Group Announces Appointment of a New Chief Financial Officer

SAZKA Group is pleased to announce that Kenneth Morton has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective on 1 February 2020

The Sazka Group, a Pan-European lottery and sports betting group, announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer this week. Kenneth Morton will take on the role of the groups’ Chief Financial Officer starting February 1, 2020. Morton joins the group from KKCG, a private investment group where he was Head of Corporate Finance.

Prior to working for KKCG, Morton was an investment banker for Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank in London, Hong Kong and Moscow. Morton will replace Peter Stohr, the group’s current CFO. Stohr agreed to stay with the company until the end of March to help with the transition of the new CFO.

Sazka’s Chief Executive, Robert Chvatal commented on the appointment saying he, himself is delighted to welcome Morton aboard. They have worked together extensively since he joined KKCG and with his international and banking experience, he will be a valuable asset to the company and be able to executive their financial and business strategies. Chvatal added he would like to thank Peter Stohr personally for the last five years he has worked with the group and helped them grow the company to scale.