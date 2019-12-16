SBTech Forms a New Partnership with Nolimit City

SBTech has formed a new partnership with Nolimit City for content distribution across the gaming platform.

SBTech’s award winning platform, Chameleon360 welcomes Nolimit City’s entire games portfolio. This new partnership will result in a huge expansion of services for both companies.

The addition of the games onto the SBTech platform will be made through a direct integration and thanks to a proprietary RGS platform and the open casino vender API that is provided by SBTech. Nolimit City said their reach across the industry has grown tremendously throughout the 2019 year, and closing this deal is one of the biggest moments of the year. Teaming up with one of the biggest sportsbooks and casino platforms allows for the company to have more leverage towards their personal goal to become the next big software providers.

SBTech’s Chief Development Officer, Andrew Cochrane also commented saying how delighted the company is to add Nolimit City content to their iGaming platform. With their casino offering the best games in the industry, they are always looking to add exciting and fresh content to extend their reach, and they can do just that with this new agreement deal. They look forward in working with Nolimit and seeing how their partnership can grow.