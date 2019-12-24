Scientific Games And Norsk Tipping Sign Supply Agreement

Scientific Games’ Video Lottery Terminals Will be Deployed with Norsk Tipping

Scientific Games video lottery terminals will be deployed with Norsk Tipping. Scientific and Norsk Tipping secured a landmark agreement deal to supply close to 4,500 terminals, approximately 1,000 retail venues, across all of Norway. Norsk Tipping chose Scientific for their one-stop gaming solutions as well as its unique design with all their games. Scientific meets all the requirements in the Norwegian market.

This agreement deal is the first for the national lottery to sign with a European company. Norsk Tipping offers more than just lottery products, they offer instant lottery games and systems, online gaming options and retail products and services. Scientific delivers tailored made gaming solutions. The playing experience will be entertaining, to say the least, as well as engaging player interaction.

Scientific Game’s UK Division, Chief Executive said the company has a wealth of gaming and lottery experience and expertise and utilizing a collaborative approach, they are able to bring the best resources across to the forefront to meet the customers needs. The project with Norsk Tipping has been an exciting one from the start, and Scientific looks forward to demonstrating its core strengths and delivering the perfect product Norway is looking for.