Scientific Games Hires Top Industry Talent to Gaming Leadership Team

Scientific Games announced the appointment of three former Aristocrat executives to join the C-Level positions team.

Included in the appointments is Matt Wilson. Wilson will be the Executive Vice President and Group Chief Executive of the SG Gaming Division. The second appointment is Siobhan Lane. Lane’s new role with Scientific will be the new Chief Commercial Officer. Scientific said the foundation to any great company and business is a strong team of passionate people.

Connie James joined the group as Chief Financial Officer. James joined Scientific on the 6th of January. Derik Mooberry is the group’s current Chief Executive. He will step away from his position and enter his new strategic advisory role.

Barry Cottle, the group’s Chief Executive and President, commented on the new appointments saying the leadership team they have assembled is impressive and will complement the existing leaders in the company and express their talent with each division. Cottle added, Scientific is committed to making great products and games and the company will further strengthen their great organization and allow for a great future ahead. The appointment of all new executives will solidify Scientific’s position as one of the world leaders in gaming entertainment.