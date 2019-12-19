SkillOnNet Adds Relax Gaming Content to its Platform

Malta-based casino supplier Relax Gaming and SkillOnNet Agree to Content Distribution Deal

SkillOnNet has added more high-quality content to its already massive game portfolio. Partnering with Relax Gaming, SkillOnNet is pleased to announce that Relax Gaming content has now been added to its gaming options. The agreement deal not only sees Relax Gaming’s popular titles, but it also includes Silver Bullet content as well. SkillOnNet operators will be given instant access to several top performing titles such as Money Train, Let’s Get Ready to Rumble and Temple Tumble.

As of current, SkillOnNet offers its consumers more than 3,000 slots, live dealer and table games from third-party content providers such as Relax Gaming. Relax Gaming’s Chief Operating Officer commented on the new partnership saying how important it is for the company. It allows them to offer its branded games to more players and expand into different markets or regions within the industry.

SkillOnNet’s Michael Golembo said being a market-leading game portfolio is one of the reasons online casino operators choose them. Adding Relax Gaming content will further strengthen the game portfolio and balance out the quantity and quality of their games with it creating a sizable gaming suite to accommodate what online players are looking for.