SkillOnNet and ORYX Gaming Secures a Major Partnership Agreement

ORYX will see its entire gaming portfolio across SkillOnNet’s platform as well as across its member’s network. The deal will boost SkillOnNet’s portfolio to over 8,000 games.

The games will be distributed through the ORYX Hub. The Hub includes all of ORYX’s proprietary content as well as other games from partnered studios and third-party gaming providers such as Givme Games, Golden Hero, Gamomat and Kalamba.

Both companies are thrilled with the new partnership. ORYX Gaming’s Managing Director said with the power SkillOnNet possesses, their online casino brand has fantastic value and will open the door to new opportunities in different regulated markets. ORYX is delighted to partner with one of the most successful partnered networks in the industry. SkillOnNet commented on the announcement as well saying ORYX Gaming offers some of the most popular slot titles in the industry. Their top tier partners make for a great and beneficial addition to not only ORYX’s Hub, but to their online casino brand too.

SkillOnNet works with several online casino brands including Cozino, Lucky Niki Casino, PlayOJO Casino and several more. They are one of the top leading and most renowned casino software platform providers to date.