SkillOnNet Confirms Quickspin Content is Now Available

SkillOnNet has confirmed that its integration with Quickspin is now complete and Quickspin content is available across its platform nationwide.

SkillOnNet has strengthened its slot portfolio with award-winning titles such as Durian Dynamite, Wild Tome of the Woods and Hall of the Mountain King, just to name a few. The integration of Quickspin content brings SkillOnNet’s portfolio total to more than 3,000.

Quickspin is a Playtech owned company. It is known as a Swedish gaming studio that has a stellar reputation for its innovative games in both real and social markets. Quickspin is renowned for its slot titles that deliver thrilling and exciting game play. Each one of their titles are chart-topping. Quickspin’s Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Myatt, said some of the industry’s most popular and powerful online casino brands are powered by SkillOnNet. The company is more than thrilled to be able to offer their games to SkillOnNet customers.

Quickspin’s games combine smart math for deliverance and stunning illustrations to capture the attention of players. The playing experience is of a whole new level with each of Quickpin’s creations. They hope their games will be just as popular with SkillOnNet partners as they are across Europe and other countries.