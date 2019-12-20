Slotegrator and Evolution Gaming Go Live with Content Deal

Slotegrator, following the partnership with Evolution Gaming, is now live and available for online casinos through Slotegrator’s API protocol.

Evolution operators can take advantage of Evolution’s full gaming portfolio that can now be integrated easily through Slotegrator’s software. Evolution is offering a special promotional rate for the integration in Q4 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. Evolution Gaming’s vision has always been to be a leading Live Casino provider across the globe. Their mission is to make operators successful and to provide excellent user experience.

Slotegrator is a software and aggregator developer for the online gambling industry. Partnering up with one of the biggest live casino suppliers will help both companies expand their content across the industry as well as operators having the opportunity to boost their casino content and products. Slotegrator offers MONOPOLY Live as well as classic blackjack and baccarat table games and Deal or No Deal Live.

Evolution Gaming and Slotegrator’s main objective is to help assist operators market their products and maximize profits. This is done through dedicated client management as well as collaborative and exclusive educational content. The approach taken by both companies help contribute to the overall growth of the industry’s ecosystem.