Slots Players Raise Nearly $15K for Cryptoslots’ Micro Monsters Donation Campaign

June 2, 2020 (Press Release) – After a month-long campaign to raise funds for Covid 19 frontline workers and people at risk during the pandemic, Cryptoslots has just donated more than $14,390 to Direct Relief.

Direct Relief works in the U.S. and internationally to equip doctors and nurses with life-saving medical resources to care for the world’s most vulnerable people. Its Covid 19 Relief program makes sure the courage of health workers on the front lines is honored with meaningful support, and that all people at risk in this pandemic are cared for, regardless of politics, religion, or ability to pay.

Cryptoslots released their new game Micro Monsters, with a fun spin on viral critters, earlier this month and decided it was the perfect opportunity to help the Covid relief effort. All player bets on the new slot in its first month were donated to the charity in Bitcoin. Micro Monsters was the busiest slot in the casino throughout May.

“We felt it was time to step up and help those who need it,” said Michael Hilary, manager of the crypto casino. “We’re so grateful for our players’ support in this effort. They kept those reels spinning and made a meaningful contribution to a group that’s supporting frontline workers and helping the neediest.”

“It’s been a boring month at home. I’m so happy my spins can go to a good cause,” one player commented.

Cryptoslots is a crypto-only online casino created by Slotland Entertainment. All deposits and withdrawals at Cryptoslots are in Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoins or Monero.