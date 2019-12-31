SoftGaming’s Extends its Partnership with New Ganapati Deal

SoftGamings is continuing to build its growth across the online casino industry with extending its partnership and focusing on distant markets.

The company announced a new strategic partnership was formed with Ganapati, one of the biggest gaming producers across the Asian market.

Ganapati was established back in December 2013. The international company has been approved by the Malta Gaming Authority as well as other regulatory jurisdictions. When the company first launched, their hopes were to become one of the leading recognizable brands in the industry. Their hopes and goals have been met with the company delivering a collection of HTML5 games. Ganapati will see their wide range of games integrated onto SoftGamings API platform. They will join several other gaming providers resulting in a collation of an innovative gaming studio that will be offered to consumers all over the world.

Softgamings is securing its growth and building on not only their reputation, but Ganapati’s as well. Being in the industry for more than 2 decades, SoftGamings has all the necessary components to dominate the industry. Their platform is complete with more than 100 third-party companies offering their products. With the compilation of content SoftGamings is able to cater to consumers in every market and region.