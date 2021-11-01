SoftSwiss Collaborates With SmartSoft

As a result of a new relationship between SmartSoft and SoftSwiss, SmartSoft’s game catalog will be made accessible to SoftSwiss’ game aggregator customers.

SoftSwiss’ Curacao and Malta-licensed game aggregator and white label customers will now have access to a broad variety of the provider’s games thanks to the new partnership.

According to SoftSwiss partner management team head Nikita Keino: “I am confident the SoftSwiss game aggregator clientele will love the number of games and features SmartSoft provides”.

Through this collaboration, gamblers may see dramatic changes in a positive way. Many gamblers wonder how this collaboration will affect the iGaming industry because SoftSwiss nowadays provides several casinos and gaming companies.

One of the companies is Winz.io casino, which is not only a live dealer casino but also allows customers to pay with cryptocurrencies. Except for the mentioned casino, there are several ones, which are powered by SwiftSwiss and accept customers to pay with BTCs or other cryptocurrencies.

Because of this tendency, some of the experts think that this new collaboration may affect SmartSoft as well and its game catalog may become more diverse through the adding of live casino games.

Clients of the SoftSwiss game aggregator will have access to traditional SmartSoft games as well as “a specific category of top games with a unique gaming engine,” which includes JetX, Cappadocia, and JetX3 games from the provider.

“This is great news for SmartSoft and we want to congratulate you for becoming a part of our expanded network,” said Luka Namoradze, CMO of SmartSoft. “SoftSwiss operators already eagerly await the arrival of our games. We anticipate a fruitful and long-term relationship”.

Will The Partnership Be Beneficial?

More than 3,000 of these games are specialized for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Litecoin.

More than 20 new partners have joined the huge game aggregator since the year 2021 began. SoftSwiss’ new jackpot aggregator tool, which allows any operator on any platform to execute jackpot campaigns using “ready-made” templates, just signed N1 Partners Group as the first customer.

Each of these actions contributed to the already massive game aggregator of the Dutch online gaming software firm.

The new Hunting bonus type is exclusive to the betting market since it lets players earn even more “free bets,” making the game more thrilling while allowing operators to tailor the new bonus offer to various player groups. Product Owner at SoftSwiss Sportsbook, Alexander Kamenetskyi claimed the new Hunting incentives are “this first of their type” in the betting sector and are intended “to excite operators as well as players.” he said. Further platform capabilities would be beneficial to operators, he said, while gamers will profit from a better gaming experience.

How Does SoftSwiss Work?

SoftSwiss is an iGaming software developer who has been around for a long time. In Minsk, Belarus, SoftSwiss was established in 2009. Because of its emphasis on high-end solutions built on trust, honesty, and security, the firm has grown to be internationally recognized as an expert in the field of iGaming. In addition, SoftSwiss was the first online gaming software provider to begin using a cryptocurrency. It introduced the world’s first Bitcoin-optimized online casino in 2013 and has been a pioneer in Bitcoin online casino solutions ever since.

Projects powered by SoftSwiss have garnered several honors and commendations from the industry’s media during the last 10 years of service. Over 100 iGaming brands are now using the SoftSwiss platform. When it comes to their online casino software, SoftSwiss has received high marks for offering a system that’s both adaptable and simple to use. Using the SoftSwiss iGaming platform, operators and their customers may both achieve their goals by customizing it. More than 700 people work at SoftSwiss worldwide, making it one of the world’s largest iGaming companies.