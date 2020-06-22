Special Deposit Bonuses + Win a Pair of Bose Frames from CasinoLuck

Take part in CasinoLuck’s Summertime promotion for a chance to win your own pair of Bose Frames, free spins and more

CasinoLuck is hosting a Summertime promotion June 25th through the 27th giving everyone the chance to walk away with their very own pair of Bose frames, free spins and more. In addition to the excellent summertime bonuses, a special draw will take place for one lucky winner to rock their very own pair of Bose Frames.

To be entered into the Bose Frames draw simply deposit on the following days to earn one entry ticket. If a deposit is made on all three days of the promotion CasinoLuck will reward an additional three entry tickets.

25 June

Deposit on this day to get up to 60 spins in Aloha! Cluster Pays + the chance to win a pair of Bose FramesDeposit £$€20 to get 10 spins

Deposit £$€30 to get 20 spins

Deposit £$€50 to get 60 spins
26 June

Deposit on this day to get up to 60 spins in Wild Water + the chance to win a pair of Bose FramesDeposit £$€20 to get 10 spins

Deposit £$€30 to get 20 spins

Deposit £$€50 to get 60 spins
27 June

Deposit on this day to get up to 60 spins in Berryburst + the chance to win a pair of Bose FramesDeposit £$€20 to get 10 spins

Deposit £$€30 to get 20 spins

Deposit £$€50 to get 60 spins

 

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

