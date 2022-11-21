Spin & Win in Slotlands Game of the Month Color Burst

Play the Game of the Month with Slotland’s codes for some bright wins

Each month, Slotland picks the most popular games and offers special match bonuses to boost your bankroll. Plus, you can turn spins into cash with a monthly spin contest. Spin the reels of the most colorful slot Slotland offers with an extra 60% and 44% on your next deposit to get immersed in the wavelengths of bright lights and wins.

60% Crypto Match

Deposit $5-$500 and get 60% extra twice a day with code CRYPTOGOTM. Color Burst is only valid with Cryptocurrency deposits and is subject to a 27x wagering requirement.

44% Bonus

Make a deposit of $45-$300 and use bonus code 44GOTM for an extra 44% up to twice a day. Only the Color Burst slot can be played with the bonus code, and winnings must be wagered 25 times before they can be cashed out.

Monthly Contest

1st place- $300

2n-3rd place- $150

4th-5th place- $100

6th-10th place- $50

Win a ticket every time you spin 100 times. The random draw winners will be notified by December 17th. Cash prizes are subject to 27x wagering and 2x max cashout.