Sports Betting vs Casino Games: Where Do You Make It Bigger?

Most gamblers face a very tough dilemma regularly that is, how to make the most out of each bet. After all, gamblers gamble because of two things to get entertained and to win real money. So, the undying question of every bettor is how can make it bigger in betting?

There are two ways you can look into when you want to make it bigger go play in the top online casinos in the USA or go to an online USA based sportsbook and take a dive into online sports betting. Although each can have its pros and cons, would any of the two give you a bigger profit than the other? Here are some of the things that you should know.

Which one gives more value for your money?

To be able to say which one between casino table games and sports betting yields more profit is virtually impossible. In the end, it will all boil down to each one’s personal preferences and playing style. Both have their similarities as well as differences that set them apart.

On one hand, you have table games that you play first-hand. On the other, you have sports betting where your wagers depend on how the game would be played by the players. You can employ strategies on casino table games to increase your chances of winning. While the results of the game in sports are out of your hands, what you can do in sports betting is to manage how you bet to make sure you still win no matter what.

How does the edge work for each?

The truth about the gambling industry, regardless if you would talk about casino gaming or sports betting, is that at the end of the day, it is still a business. Thus, it needs to make money. This is where the house edge for casinos comes in.

In the simplest terms, the house edge is the portion of your bet that goes to the pockets of the casino as profit. For example, a slot machine may have an RTP or return to player rate of 97%. This means that at least 3% of the total bets wagered would be the casino profit. Do not, however, that the total is calculated on an overall, and not necessarily per individual.

In sports betting, the edge also exists. Most of the time, this is called the Vigorish or simply just the “vig.” The vig is what the bookies take home from the bets made. All they have to do after every end of a game is to pay every winning bettor with the money from the losing ones, and they get to take the excess amount as profit.

In terms of accessibility

Back in the day, sports betting loses when it comes to accessibility compared to casino table games. This is because unlike a casino that does not have a playing season, most sports play around a season and take a break before resuming. This essentially means that there would be a time where there would be no games to be on for a single sport. This is also one of the reasons why a good sports bettor plays around with more than one sport–so they can shift focus whenever one of their interests goes into a short hiatus.

However, thanks to the advancement of technology for sports betting, there is what is called virtual sports. In the same core concept of an online casino, virtual sports involve digitally rendered sports games controlled by AI and RNG that users can bet on anytime, without the need to worry about season breaks.